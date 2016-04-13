BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016 , as previously disclosed
* Confirms that it has fulfilled its stated intentions regarding compliance with such alternative information guidelines
* Mctos do not affect ability of other shareholders to trade in securities of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.