Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Says providing guidance for 2016 total production of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold
* Exploration budget has been increased to approximately $18 million
* Continue to assess east timmins properties in order to plan for regional exploration program late in 2016 or beginning in 2017
* Sees total capital spend of $120 million of which $52 million to be focused on advancing capital development at East Timmins operations
* 2016 guidance of cash operating costs of between C$800 - C$850 (us$600 - us$650)
* Anticipating a total capital spend of $120 million dollars for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".