BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Blackrock Inc
* Term net inflows in q1 versus. $70.4 billion of long-term net inflows in q1 last year
* Says Assets Under Management At Q1 End were $4.74 trillion versus. $4.77 trillion last year
* Ishares long-term net inflows of $24.2 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $35.5 billion last year
* Qtrly adjusted operating income $1,047 million versus $1,077 million last year
* Q1 gaap revenue $2,624 million versus. $2,723 million last year
* Qtrly adjusted operating margin 41.6 percent versus 41.2 percent last year
* End, cash management aum decreased 3% to $292.0 billion
* Qtrly adjusted net income $711 million versus $830 million last year
* Term net outflows of $0.4 billion in quarter
* Q1 gaap operating margin 36.7 percent versus. 39.2 percent last year
* Q1 gaap net income $657 million versus. $ 822 million last year
* Says 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.29 per share and $300 million of share repurchases
* Restructuring charge of $76 million from initiative to streamline and simplify organization excluded from as adjusted results
* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted
* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr view $4.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr $3.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi