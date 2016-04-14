April 14 Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Analysis showed a statistically significantly higher percentage of patients surviving two years in test arm versus control arm

* Says at time of data cut off, there were five survivors on study in test arm, and one survivor on study in crossover arm

* Two- and three-year survival for arms may continue to evolve