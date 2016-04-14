April 14 Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says will acquire all shares of madrigal in exchange for approximately 253.9 million newly issued shares of synta common stock

* Paul a. Friedman, m.d. Named chairman and chief executive officer of combined company

* Madrigal will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of synta in an all-stock transaction

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says existing synta shareholders will own 36.0% of combined company and madrigal shareholders will own 64.0%

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says an investor syndicate has committed to invest up to $9 million in madrigal prior to closing of merger

* Combined company intends to use these proceeds to fund development of mgl-3196 through phase 2 clinical studies in nash, hefh and hofh

* Synta pharmaceuticals corp says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and shareholders of madrigal

* Combined co to use $9 million, with co's cash balance, to fund development of mgl-3196 through phase 2 clinical studies in nash, hefh, hofh