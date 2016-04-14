April 14 Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Borrowing base on its trinidad based credit facility has been established at us$8 million

* Currently has us$2 million drawn on credit facility

* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement

* Waiver cured company's march 2016 production volume covenant breach, as march production was 1,339 barrels per day

* Waiver also served to cure company's violation of its december 31, 2015 consolidated debt to ebitda ratio covenant

* Expecting to be in compliance with qtrly covenant throughout 2016 based on us$4 million year to date credit facility payments

* Will continue to seek alternative sources of financing to further develop its core trinidad onshore assets