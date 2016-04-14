Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Quarterly adjusted shr $1.32
* Quarterly shr $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $9.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees June quarter fuel price, including taxes, settled hedges and refinery impact Of $1.48
* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 4.6 percent, including 2 points of impact from foreign currency
* Sees Q2 CASM- ex including profit sharing (compared to 2Q15) up about 2%
* Qtrly total revenue 9,251 million, down 1.5 percent
* Says made $825 million cash contribution and a $350 million stock contribution to its pension plans during quarter
* Says in April, made additional $135 million cash contribution, completing all pension funding for year
* Says on track to reduce adjusted net debt below $6 billion by end of 2016
* Delta Air Lines says special items, net of taxes, in March 2015 quarter totaled $374 million
* Sees June quarter system capacity up 2% - 3% compared to 2Q15
* Delta's operating revenue for march quarter decreased 1.5 percent, had a $5 million impact from recent events in Brussels
* Says "March quarter represented peak of our non-fuel cost pressures for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".