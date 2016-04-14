Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation provides activity update and borrowing base redetermination
* Production for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 34 MBOE (or 204 MMCFE) per day, above Q1 production guidance of 32-33 MBOE per day
* Stone Energy Corp says borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million
* Currently Co has about $220 million posted in surety bonds in favor of BOEM, third party bonds and letters of credit
* On April 13, stone was notified that borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million
* In period between farm out contracts, stone plans to move Ensco 8503 to its Alaminos canyon 943 lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".