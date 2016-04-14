April 14 Prime Security Services Borrower Llc Says Is Proposing To Issue $3,140.0 Mln Of Second

* Protection 1 announces proposed notes offering

* Priority senior secured notes due 2023

* Expects to use net proceeds in connection with merger agreement of adt, apollo global management, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)