Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Shaw Announces Second Quarter And Year
* To-Date results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.32
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.15 billion
* Revising its fiscal 2016 guidance
* Shaw communications sees 2016 consolidated capital investment for consumer,business network services,business infrastructure services, combined $995 million
* Increase in expected capital spend reflects capital projects acquired in inetu transaction, effect of foreign exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".