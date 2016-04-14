BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 I Squared Capital Says Ge Will Collaborate With I Squared Capital To Invest In Other Near
* I squared capital sells stake in midstream gathering system
* Has sold to ge unit, ge energy financial services, a 28 percent equity stake in whiptail midstream
* Term opportunities for oil and gas infrastructure in basin Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi