April 14 Wells Fargo & Co Qtrly Net Charge

* Wells fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion

* Offs of $886 million, up $178 million from q1 2015

* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.6 billion, down $62 million from q4 2015

* Offs were 0.38 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.33 percent

* Net interest income in q1 2016 increased $79 million from q4 2015 to $11.7 billion

* Q1 total average loans of $927.2 billion, up $64.0 billion, or 7 percent, from q1 2015

* Efficiency ratio was 58.7 percent in q1 2016, compared with 58.4 percent in prior quarter

* Wells fargo & co qtrly net interest margin was 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from q4 2015

* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $44 billion in q1, down $3 billion linked quarter

* Expects to operate at higher end of its targeted efficiency ratio range of 55 to 59 percent for full year 2016.

* Wells fargo & co qtrly nonperforming assets increased by $706 million from q4 2015 to $13.5 billion

* Wells fargo & co says challenges in the energy industry and persistent low rates impacted our bottom line

* Q1-End common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent

* Q1-End return on equity of 11.75 percent versus 12.23 percent at q4-end

* Q1 total loans were $947.3 billion at march 31, 2016, up $30.7 billion, or 3 percent, from december 31, 2015

* Were disciplined in deploying liquidity into investment securities in quarter, with gross purchases well below recent quarters

* Q1 revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)