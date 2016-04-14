BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co Qtrly Net Charge
* Wells fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion
* Offs of $886 million, up $178 million from q1 2015
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.6 billion, down $62 million from q4 2015
* Offs were 0.38 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.33 percent
* Net interest income in q1 2016 increased $79 million from q4 2015 to $11.7 billion
* Q1 total average loans of $927.2 billion, up $64.0 billion, or 7 percent, from q1 2015
* Efficiency ratio was 58.7 percent in q1 2016, compared with 58.4 percent in prior quarter
* Wells fargo & co qtrly net interest margin was 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from q4 2015
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $44 billion in q1, down $3 billion linked quarter
* Expects to operate at higher end of its targeted efficiency ratio range of 55 to 59 percent for full year 2016.
* Wells fargo & co qtrly nonperforming assets increased by $706 million from q4 2015 to $13.5 billion
* Wells fargo & co says challenges in the energy industry and persistent low rates impacted our bottom line
* Q1-End common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent
* Q1-End return on equity of 11.75 percent versus 12.23 percent at q4-end
* Q1 total loans were $947.3 billion at march 31, 2016, up $30.7 billion, or 3 percent, from december 31, 2015
* Were disciplined in deploying liquidity into investment securities in quarter, with gross purchases well below recent quarters
* Q1 revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi