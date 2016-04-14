April 14 First Republic Bank

* First republic reports strong first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue rose 22.8 percent to $519.6 million

* Says net interest income was $424.3 million for quarter, up 21.9% compared to last year's q1

* Says bank's net interest margin was 3.20% for q1, compared to 3.10% for prior quarter

* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $538.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S