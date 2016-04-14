BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Progressive Corp
* Progressive reports march 2016 results
* Progressive corp says march net premiums earned $1.68 billion, up 16 percent
* Progressive corp says q1 net premiums earned $5.32 billion , up 14 percent
* Progressive corp says q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi