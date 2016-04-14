BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Onex Corp
* Onex files normal course issuer bid
* Says to purchase for cancellation up to 10% of public float in its subordinate voting shares
* Intention to make normal course issuer bid permitting onex to purchase for cancellation up to 8.5 million shares
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi