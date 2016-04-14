Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Trevali Reports Q1
* 2016 santander mine production and record quarterly mill throughput - provides caribou mine commissioning update
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 6.4 million payable pounds of lead and 221,324 payable ounces of silve
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 52-55 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading approximately 50 percent zn
* Trevali mining corp says mill throughput for quarter was 209,188 tonnes
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 22-25 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate grading about 56-58 percent pb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".