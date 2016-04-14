April 14 Evertec Inc
* Evertec amends credit facility
* Timely filing of periodic reports on forms 10-k and 10-q
satisfies borrower's financial reporting obligations
* Deadline for filing company's 2015 annual report on form
10-k has been extended to september 15, 2016
* Deadline for filing company's quarterly reports on form
10-q for quarters ending march 31 and june 30 also extended to
sept 15
* Amendment provides for increase in interest rate under
credit facility by 50 basis points in event form 10-k,10-q not
filed by may 30
* Applicable interest rates will increase by an additional
25 basis points if such reports are not filed by july 15, 2016
* Entered into an amendment and waiver of its existing
credit facility to extend certain financial reporting deadlines
