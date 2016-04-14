April 14 Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Says will move its corporate domicile from republic of marshall islands to cayman islands

* Says change of corporate domicile will not affect day-to-day business and operations of ocean rig

* All shares of ocean rig will automatically convert into shares of same class of redomiciled ocean rig on one-for-one basis