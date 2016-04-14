April 14 Customers Bancorp Inc :

* Customers Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 net income up 17.6 pct over prior year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 net interest income of $57.6 million increased 24.4 pct, from net interest income for Q1 2015

* Continues to expect full year 2016 operating earnings of $2.40 to $2.50 per share from core banking operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)