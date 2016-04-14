Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Traverse Energy Ltd :
* Traverse energy announces 2015 year end results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Production in q1 of 2016 is anticipated to be 775 boe/day which, combined with depressed commodity prices
* Reduced 2016 program to $10 million and drilling activities have been delayed to second half of 2016
* Traverse energy ltd qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 3.2 million versus $ 5.5 million
* Outlook for production in q1 of 2016 which combined with depressed commodity prices, has reduced projected cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".