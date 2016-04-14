April 14 First South Bancorp Inc :

* First South Bancorp Inc reports March 31, 2016 quarterly operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Net interest income for 2016 Q1 increased to $7.8 million, from $7.7 million for linked 2015 Q4 and $7.1 million for 2015 Q1