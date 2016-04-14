April 14 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance sports group reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenues totaled $126.1 million, declining 8%

* Continues to expect adjusted eps in fiscal 2016 of approximately $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share

* Performance sports group ltd qtrly loss per share $4.13

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 adjusted eps is now expected to be approximately $0.18 to $0.20 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)