Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :
* Omega announces fifteenth consecutive increase in its quarterly common stock dividend; release date of first quarter earnings and conference call; and its annual meeting date
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.58per share
* Qtrly dividend of $0.58 per share, increasing quarterly common dividend by $0.01 per share over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".