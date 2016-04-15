BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
April 15 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:
* Goodrich Petroleum voluntarily files for Chapter 11 to implement financial restructuring, with restructuring support agreement executed by a majority of second lien noteholders
* Through Chapter 11 restructuring, will eliminate approximately $400 million in debt from its balance sheet
* RSA eliminates all of company's prepetition funded indebtedness other than its first lien reserve based loan facility
* RSA also provides for company's executive management team to remain with company
* Expects to maintain sufficient liquidity during financial restructuring process
Intends to continue to pay employee wages and provide benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business
Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders