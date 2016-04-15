April 15 Domtar Corp
* Domtar provides business update
* Expects sales to be $1,287 million and estimates operating
profit to be between $16 and $19 million in q1
* Domtar Corp sees q1 ebitda before items will be between
$128 and $131 million
* Domtar Corp says estimated operating profit in q1 of 2016
includes an impairment of property, plant and equipment of $21
million
* Domtar Corp says had extensive planned maintenance outages
across our mill network in q1
* Domtar Corp says within shutdowns, we came across a number
of unexpected issues that resulted in longer than anticipated
outages
* Domtar Corp says outages led to higher planned maintenance
and related costs
* Domtar Corp says " issues were mostly related to specific
incidents and they are now behind us."
