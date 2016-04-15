April 15 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld announces two independent, veteran theme park
industry executives to join its board of directors
* Board recommends enhanced corporate governance practices
including phased elimination of classified board
* Board is recommending of a majority voting standard in
uncontested director elections
* Appointed Ron Bension and Donald Robinson to board of
directors
* Board is recommending adoption of enhancements to
corporate governance practices at co's 2016 annual meeting
