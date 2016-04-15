April 15 First Horizon National Corp
* First Horizon momentum continues in first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
* First horizon national corp says net interest income
increased to $172.1 million in q1 from $166.7 million last
quarter
* First horizon national corp says net interest margin rose
to 2.88 percent in q1 from 2.82 percent last quarter
* First horizon national corp says december rate increase by
fed contributed to increases in both net interest income and net
interest margin for quarter
* Q1 Net Charge offs $9 million
* First horizon national corp qtrly common equity tier 1
ratio estimated at 10.35 percent
