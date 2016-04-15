April 15 Linn Energy
* Linn Energy announces payment of interest due under
certain senior notes; provides update on strategic alternatives
process; enters into amendments to credit facilities
* Linn Energy Llc and Berry Petroleum Company made interest
payments on April 14, 2016 of about $30 million on Linn's 7.75
pct senior notes due 2021
* Linn and Berry intend to elect to exercise 30-day grace
period with respect to an interest payment due April 15, 2016
* Linn Energy Llc says currently in process of exploring
strategic alternatives
* Linn Energy Llc says in talks on how to best reduce
company's debt including possibility of restructuring under a
Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* To exercise 30-day grace period on interest payment of
approximately $31 million on Linn's 8.625 pct senior notes due
April 2020
* Says Linn and Berry intend to elect to exercise 30 day
grace period for interest payment due April 15, 2016 of
approximately $31 million
* To exercise 30-day grace period on interest payments due
may 1, 2016 of approximately $18.2 million on Linn's 6.25 pct
senior notes due May 2019
* Linn Energy Llc says on April 12, 2016, Linn entered into
eighth amendment to its sixth amended and restated credit
agreement
* To exercise 30-day grace period on approximately $8.8
million on Berry's 6.75 pct senior notes due November 2020
* Credit agreement amendment provides that certain specified
events will not become defaults or events of default until May
11, 2016
* Under credit agreement amendment, Berry to have access to
$45 million in cash in order to fund ordinary course operations
* Under credit agreement amendment, borrowing base will
remain constant until May 11, 2016, subject to some conditions
* Credit agreement amendment provides that borrowing base
will remain constant until May 11, 2016
