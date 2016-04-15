April 15 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on
brigatinib in patients with alk+ non-small cell lung cancer
* Of 70 evaluable alk+ nsclc patients with prior crizotinib
therapy treated with brigatinib, median progression-free
survival was 13.4 months
* Median PFS was not yet reached in alk+ nsclc patients who
were crizotinib-naive (n=8)
* Of 8 evaluable tki-naive alk+ nsclc patients treated with
brigatinib, all demonstrated an objective response; 7 responses
were confirmed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)