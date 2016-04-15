April 15 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup reports first quarter 2016 earnings per share of
$1.10
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 GCB revenues of $7.8 billion decreased 6%
* Citigroup's allowance for loan losses was $12.7 billion at
quarter end compared to $14.6 billion at end of prior year
period
* Market-Sensitive products clearly suffered from weak
investor sentiment during quarter
* Given that holdings now accounts for small percentage of
CITI's balance sheet, will no longer report its results
separately after this year
* Continued to make progress in several key areas
* Q1 ICG revenues of $8.0 billion decreased 12%
* Says "winding down holdings has been a longtime goal"
* Says Q1 2015 included cva/dva of negative $73 million
* Drove another significant reduction of assets in citi
holdings, which were down 10% from end of last year
