April 15 E-house China Holdings Ltd
* House enters into definitive agreement for going private
transaction
* House china holdings ltd - e-house holdings ltd will
acquire company for a cash consideration equal to us$6.85 per
ordinary share of company
* House china holdings ltd - company's board has
unanimously approved merger agreement
* Parent will acquire company for a cash consideration equal
to us$6.85 per ordinary share of company
* Says buyer group intends to fund merger through a
combination of a committed loan facility in amount of $350
million
* House china holdings ltd - board resolved to recommend
that company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger
agreement
* House china holdings - buyer group agreed to vote all
shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of
authorization and approval of merger
