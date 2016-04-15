April 15 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement
for half moon
* Rockresorts will no longer manage half moon in montego
bay, jamaica
* Half moon will repay vail resorts amortized "key money"
investment of approximately $4.5 million
* Half moon will pay vail resorts a termination fee of
approximately $3.5 million
* Termination fee will be recorded in resort reported ebitda
in fiscal 2016
