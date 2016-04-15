BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Boehringer Ingelheim
* FDA approves gilotrif (afatinib) as new oral treatment option for patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the lung
* Boehringer ingelheim says fda has approved a supplemental new drug application (snda) for gilotrif (afatinib) tablets
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.