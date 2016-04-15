April 15 Boehringer Ingelheim

* FDA approves gilotrif (afatinib) as new oral treatment option for patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the lung

* Boehringer ingelheim says fda has approved a supplemental new drug application (snda) for gilotrif (afatinib) tablets