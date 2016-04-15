April 15 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Provides
strategic update
* Announced suspension in quarterly cash distribution.
* Q1 results impacted by weakness in fuel products segment,
partially offset by continued stability in core specialty
products segment
* Based on preliminary data, partnership currently sees, for
q1 2016, a net loss between $83.0 million and $59.0 million
* In view of current volatility in market conditions board
unanimously voted to suspend quarterly cash distribution
* Anticipate that current-year capital spending to be well
below prior-year levels
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
