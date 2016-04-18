BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 M&T Bank Corp
* M&T Bank Corp announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Provision for credit losses was $49 million in q1 of 2016, compared with $38 million in year-earlier quarter
* Taxable-Equivalent net interest income aggregated $878 million in q1 of 2016, up 32%
* Tangible equity per common share rose 13% to $65.65 at march 31, 2016
* Net charge-offs of loans during recent quarter aggregated $42 million , compared with $36 million in each of first and fourth quarters of 2015
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture