Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Lennox International Reports Record First
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Sees fy revenue up 4 to 8 percent
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.80 from continuing operations
* Quarter profit
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $715 million versus i/b/e/s view $723.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.26 to $6.76 from continuing operations
* Reiterating guidance for revenue growth of 4-8% at constant currency for 2016
* Reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.