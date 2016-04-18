Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Cvent Inc
* Cvent enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners for $1.65 billion
* Vista will acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of cvent common stock for a total value of approximately $1.65 billion
* Cvent stockholders will receive $36.00 in cash per share
* Cvent will become a privately held company
* Says cvent's headquarters will remain in tysons corner, va
* Cvent's board of directors unanimously approved deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.