BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* Chartwell announces acquisition of a premier retirement residence in Brockville, Ontario
* Aggregate purchase price of $37.1 million
* Purchase price will be settled by assumption of $19.8 million mortgage with balance to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone not ready to disburse new loans to Greece (Recasts with final news conference)