BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt
Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt
April 18 Acadia Realty Trust
* Acadia realty trust names john gottfried as its next cfo
* Gottfried will succeed jon grisham as chief financial officer on june 27, 2016
* Grisham, who had previously announced his intention to retire, will serve as co's cfo through june 26, 2016
Gottfried currently leads pricewaterhousecoopers' ny metro real estate assurance practice
* Euro zone not ready to disburse new loans to Greece (Recasts with final news conference)