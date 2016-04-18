BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Compass Diversified Holdings
* Compass diversified holdings subsidiary, clean earth, acquires phoenix soil
* Codi funded purchase price through available cash on its balance sheet
* Compass diversified holdings says deal is accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone not ready to disburse new loans to Greece (Recasts with final news conference)