BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd
* Xinyuan real estate co., ltd. Announces new land acquisition in kunshan
* Total site area of this land parcel is approximately 47,523 square meters, with a total consideration of rmb 460 million
* Says plans to develop residential apartments and commercial buildings on this land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wing Tai Holdings seeks trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone not ready to disburse new loans to Greece (Recasts with final news conference)