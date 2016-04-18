BRIEF-Lightship Capital reports 9.9 pct in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, says may talk to co's board
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
April 18 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell energy closes $25 million loan facility
* Closed a long-term loan facility with hercules capital, inc. For up to $25 million to support development of fuel cell projects
* Fuelcell energy drew first tranche of $15 million at closing
* 30 month secured facility matures in october, 2018, and bears interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum
* Additional $10 million may be advanced under 2 subsequent tranches as co attains certain performance and financial milestones
