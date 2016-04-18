April 18 Accenture Plc :

* Accenture and Apax Partners to form joint venture to drive digital innovation in insurance software

* Accenture Plc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says joint venture will operate as a new and independent company

* Funds advised by Apax will acquire a 60 percent stake in Accenture's Duck Creek Technologies, with Accenture retaining a 40 percent stake