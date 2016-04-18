Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Transgaming Inc :
* Transgaming announces cost reduction measures
* Undertaking significant cost reduction measures in order to preserve its cash resources as revenue growth has slowed in recent months
* Beginning in may 2016, co plans to reduce operational and administrative headcount by more than 50 pct and restructure its overseas offices
* Evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including sale of Gametree TV business to a third party
* Total annualized operating expense savings from cost reduction measures of approximately $1.3 million
* Will not invest in deployment of new services in Connected TV Space going forward
* Also considering strategic business transactions for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.