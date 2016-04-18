Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
April 18 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation increases size of preferred share offering
* Says size of offering has been increased to 10 million series 13 preferred shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250 million
* Says offering no longer includes previously granted underwriters' option
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy