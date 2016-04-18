April 18 (Reuters) -
* Celator Reports On Previously Suspended
Investigator-Initiated clinical study
* Investigator-Initiated clinical study at a university was
reported as suspended on www.clinicaltrials.gov
* Celator understands that study has since been re-opened
* Study had previously been suspended due to institutional
resource considerations at university, unrelated to vyxeos
(CPX-351)
* Study is Phase 2 study of VYXEOS for treatment of acute
myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome
patients
