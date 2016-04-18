BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale
April 18 Sienna Senior Living Inc
* Sienna Senior Living announces significant expansion in British Columbia and $120 million bought deal public offering of subscription receipts
* Says strategic acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in a BC management company
* Aggregate purchase price for purchased assets is approximately $255 million
* Sienna Senior Living Inc says deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per common share
* Says deal financed through $137 million in existing mortgages and net proceeds of $120 million bought deal public offering
* To sell, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million subscription receipts at a price of $15.85 per receipt for proceeds of about $120 million
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.