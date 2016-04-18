BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Chicopee Bancorp Inc :
* Chicopee Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China