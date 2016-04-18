April 18 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc :

* Servisfirst bancshares, inc. Announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66

* Servisfirst bancshares inc says net interest income was $44.2 million for q1 of 2016, compared to $43.2 million for q4 of 2015