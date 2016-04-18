BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Wintrust Financial Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 26% over prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net interest income totaled $171.5 million, an increase of $19.6 million
* Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for q1 of 2016 was 3.32% versus 3.42% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: