April 18 Wintrust Financial Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 26% over prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net interest income totaled $171.5 million, an increase of $19.6 million

* Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for q1 of 2016 was 3.32% versus 3.42%